Melissa Skahan and Alexander Yetka were married May 19 at The Pump House in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Melissa is the daughter of Mark and Jeanne Skahan of Manchester, formerly of Lincroft. The bride is an occupational therapist at Manatawny Manor, a skilled nursing facility in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School and went on to Stockton University in Galloway for her undergraduate degree in psychology and Temple University in Philadelphia for graduate school in the occupational therapy program.

Alex is the son of Nancy and Scott Yetka of Atlantic Highlands. The groom is an engineer for SEPTA, Philadelphia’s transportation authority. He graduated from Middletown High School South and Rowan University in Glassboro with a degree in mechanical engineering.

The couple resides in Philadelphia.

