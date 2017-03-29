Merola, Tracy, Age: 30, Eatontown

Tracy Merola, 30, of Eatontown, died tragically on Tuesday, March 7. Tracy was a well loved employee at Milagro Spa in Red Bank. Her hobbies consisted of Cross Fit training, running, and her love for family and friends.

Tracy is survived by her mother, Phyllis Evanchik; her father, Gerardo Merola; her sister, Tina Merola; her step-father, Dennis Evanchik; and a large family of many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved rescue dog, Nala.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA in Eatontown.