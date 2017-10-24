Middleton, Nancy Eugenia Matthews, Columbus, Georgia

Nancy Eugenia Matthews Middleton died on Tuesday, October 10. Nancy was born on June 21, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the only child of Eugenia and Willis Matthews. Her father was a major general in the U.S. Army, so the family moved frequently. In her younger years, Nancy enjoyed ballet dancing and horseback riding. She married Jack Middleton at the American Cathedral in Paris on August 13, 1955. Nancy acted as treasurer of the Junior League and served on the Altar Guild at All Saint’s Memorial Church.

For many years she worked for the Women’s Exchange in Little Silver, a non-profit marketplace offering women’s crafts and food items with proceeds benefiting Monmouth County charities. Over the course of her tenure, she served as volunteer, manager and president. Nancy was the last sole president of the organization, after her term they moved to a three co-president structure. Nancy was a devoted wife and a caring mother to her three children, Eugenia, John and Willis.

Survivors include husband, Jack; a daughter, Eugenia Middleton; a son, John (Sue Rinne) Middleton; a daughter, Willis (John Cashman) Middleton; and grandchildren, Kyra Toomre, Jackson Cashman and Eugenia Cashman.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Monmouth County SPCA. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.