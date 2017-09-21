Middletown Arts Celebrate Town and New Café

By May Ann Bourbeau |

MIDDLETOWN – Middletown is the place to be in the next few weeks, with several events taking place in the township.

Café Capri is due to open this month in the Middletown Arts Center on Church Street. The café will serve coffee, tea, bagels, pastries, sandwiches and more. It will be open at 5:30 a.m. to serve the early morning train commuters, and will stay open until 6 p.m.

“We’ve been talking about opening a café for a long time,” said Maggie O’Brien, director of the Middletown Arts Center. “We’re right next to the train station so it seemed like a natural fit.”

Café Capri, which will be situated on the right side of the lobby, will also be open in the evenings in tandem with arts center events.

“We have a lot of programs and events where parents drop off their children and wait in the lobby,” O’Brien said. “The New Jersey Youth Orchestra rehearses here on Thursday nights. We have about 100 kids that are driven here and a lot of the parents stay and wait. They can grab a cup of coffee, go on the Internet and listen to rehearsals.”

The addition comes just as the arts center celebrates its 10th anniversary. A celebratory gala for that milestone is planned for Oct. 14 from 7 to 11 p.m. The $75 admission will include music, dinner and dancing. Local individuals and businesses will be honored, one of which will be the Seraph Players from Mater Dei Prep, who will provide entertainment at the gala. Other honorees include longtime supporters Joan and Bob Rechnitz and Rosemarie Peters, who spearheaded the campaign to convert the Banfield Moving and Storage Company into an arts center.

“This was really her vision,” said O’Brien.

The Township of Middletown will also be recognized at the gala.