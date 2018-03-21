Middletown Residents Sue Township Over Redevelopment Process

In recent months, an application has been proposed to the Middletown Planning Board by Village 35, L.P., a subsidiary of National Realty & Development Corp, to construct a 52-acre commercial shopping complex center spanning a half-mile of Route 35 northbound frontage from Kanes Lane to Kings Highway East. Toll Brothers is the contract purchaser to build 350 townhomes on 66 acres of land behind the proposed shopping center, although that isn’t before the Board.

Typically, an “area in need of redevelopment” study is under taken by municipalities looking to clean up “blighted” properties which must meet at least one of six criterion deemed permissible by the state’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law.

Minding Middletown’s suit hinges on the validity of that redevelopment process. At a Dec. 6 Planning Board meeting, DMR Architects, Hasbrouck Heights, a firm hired by the township, presented their Preliminary Investigation Report.

Concerned residents didn’t agree with the report, alleging some properties didn’t meet state redevelopment statutes, which include having abandoned buildings, longtime vacant land, damaged property or simply being unsafe and unsanitary, among other factors.

“No substantial evidence exists and none was presented to any municipal board that the Study Area generally, and the individual parcels specifically, were blighted in accordance with lawful standards,” the lawsuit reads.

The group alleges the report was paid for by escrow funds from Village 35. Minding Middletown believes Village 35 wants a redevelopment report because it will allow for an easier path to development. That represents “a further conflict of interest,” per the lawsuit.

Village 35, L.P., was not listed as a defendant in the suit.

Minding Middletown also took issue with how cross-examination of the report to DMR Architects’ professional was prohibited at that same Dec. 6 township Planning Board meeting. Members from the public commented but could not ask the professional questions.