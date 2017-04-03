Mirante, Vincenzo, Age: 52, Hazlet

Vincenzo Mirante, fondly known as “Vinny”, 52, of Hazlet, passed away on Monday, March 13 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Vincenzo was born on September 27, 1964 in North Bergen, where he grew up. After marriage, Vinny and his wife, Felicia, moved to Union Beach to begin their lives together and start their family. They are currently settled in Hazlet. Throughout his life, Vinny worked as an electrician for Amtrak in New York City.

Vinny is survived by his adoring parents, Anthony and Caroline (Centrella) Mirante; his beloved wife of 30 years, Felicia (Pipitone) Mirante; and his loving daughters, Gabrielle Gerlach of Hazlet and Christina Saddler and her husband, Brandon of Union Beach. He is also survived by his dear brother, David Mirante of North Bergen; his cherished sisters, Franca Oliviero and her husband, Silvio, of Little Ferry and Victoria Oliviero and her husband, Vincenzo, of Little Ferry; along with his nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.

