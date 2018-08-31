Misdom, Laura E., Age: 63, Tinton Falls

Laura E. Misdom, age 63, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 2, after a long battle with cancer. Laura was born in Colonia to Joe and Betty.

She graduated from Colonia High School and attended Caldwell College where she then began a career at AT&T. Her focus turned to marketing where she eventually rose to a senior director role in Global Brand Management at Avaya for a number of years. She had a passion for her career, but she lived for her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother (known affectionately by her family as “Nan”).

For those who had the blessing of knowing her, she left a lasting impression due to her generosity, warmth and kindness. She was an exceptional cook who made memorable meals for her family and friends. She wasn’t a lover of sports, but she endured her husband and children’s obsession of the New York Yankees and Giants; and gladly turned on the games. She was also brave enough to attempt sailing the seas with her husband and family (with a memorable story or ten to tell).

Words can’t begin to express how much her family meant to her and how much she will truly be missed. She is survived by her husband, Rich, her children Melissa, Danielle, Brian and Kristin, her grandchildren, Jared, Jade, Gia, Victor and Mia and her siblings, Eugene, Karen, Walter, and Patricia. Family and friends may visit the Braun Funeral Home (106 Broad St., Eatontown) on Thursday, August 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. Leo the Great in Lincroft on Friday, Aug. 10 at 10:15 a.m., followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura’s memory through her personal memorial donation page at inmemoryof-memorial.org/laura-e-misdom to either Metavivor or The Cancer Couch, both of which are focused on metastatic breast cancer research. Memories and condolences may be shared at braunfuneralhome.com.