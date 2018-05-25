Monmouth Beach Bans Single-Use Plastic

MONMOUTH BEACH – It was standing room only on Tuesday at a town meeting where nearly 50 residents and local environmental leaders came to witness a small town pass bold legislation prohibiting single-use plastics.

In the borough bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and the Shrewsbury River, fines of $2,500 will be levied for any restaurant, business or store that provides a customer a single-use plastic bag, foam carryout container or plastic straw at the check stand, cash register or any other point of sale or departure.

The ordinance, which will go into effect on June 1, was approved by Mayor Sue Howard and borough commissioners Jim Cunniff and Dave Stickle following a public hearing at which nobody objected.

“People may view this as just a small step by a small town that can’t possibly make much of an impact, but there was that guy about 50 years ago who spoke about taking ‘one small step for man,’ and that proved to be pretty significant,” Commissioner Jim Cunniff said, referencing NASA’s 1969 moon landing. “Somebody has to start it. Why not us?”