Monmouth County’s Young Progressives Build Forum for Political Engagement
By Matt Lobosco |
LONG BRANCH – The opportunity for young people to engage in politics is growing in Monmouth County.
Out of a desire to spark youth political involvement, the chairs of the Progressive Caucus of the Monmouth County Democrats have formed a new subcommittee called the Young Progressives Committee. The team of young activists, which currently includes 10 members, has come together to promote a progressive agenda and to support specific campaigns that fight for the progressive platform. Anyone 35 years old or younger who lives in Monmouth County may join the committee.
On Tuesday, June 20, the committee held its second official meeting at The Inkwell Coffee House in Long Branch. The committee holds meetings once every month, but looks to increase meetings to twice per month as the group grows. Committee co-chair Kate Triggiano said the meetings are ultimately meant to “produce action.”
The Young Progressives Committee has no affiliation with the Monmouth County Young Democrats Caucus, which is separate from the Progressive Caucus.
A common theme among the committee members in attendance was the inspiration they received from Vermont’s U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a champion of the progressive agenda. Several members of the committee volunteered in some capacity for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign in New Jersey.
Committee co-chair Jack Mamiye, who said he comes from a very conservative family,said he became much more involved in politics when Sanders ran for president. After graduating from Rutgers University, Mamiye went to work for 2016 Democratic congressional candidate Peter Jacob, who ran for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He said his motivation to campaign for Jacob was largely attributed to Sanders’ presidential campaign.
Some of the key points of the committee’s agenda include a $15 minimum wage, a single-payer health care system, free public college tuition, legalization of marijuana and criminal justice reform.
The group’s platform appears to coincide with many of the policies of 2017 New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Wisniewski. However, since the Progressive Caucus is a subcommittee of the Monmouth County Democrats, the Young Progressives Committee is not permitted to endorse a candidate different from the Monmouth County Democrats. The endorsement of the Monmouth County Democrats went to Phil Murphy, who won the party’s gubernatorial primary election on June 6 over Wisniewski and others.
The highlight of the committee meeting last week was guest speaker Jim Keady. Famous for being told by outgoing Gov. Chris Christie to “sit down and shut up” during a 2014 press conference, Keady is now running for a seat in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District in an effort to unseat Republican congressman Chris Smith, who has held the seat since 1981.
Keady spoke to members of the committee about his platform and upcoming campaign. He says he plans on running his campaign on an “unapologetic, bold progressive platform.” He believes the majority of people agree with the progressive platform and that it is just a matter of running an effective campaign to turn out votes.
“If you look at the polling, we are on the right side of all of these issues,” Keady said.
“We just have to get out and talk to people about them.”
The committee showed similar enthusiasm toward Keady as it has for other progressive candidates.
“We are really excited to have a real progressive running,” said Triggiano of Keady.
Progressive candidates like Keady believe securing the demographic of young voters is crucial to winning elections.
“On our issues, 18- to 25- year-olds are not agreeing with a conservative Republican agenda,” Keady said.
The leaders of the Young Progressives Committee hope that creating the group will keep young people politically active and, therefore, increase voter turnout for progressive candidates.
“I think the main purpose is to keep all of these people together and talking, especially young people. I think that for younger people, the progressive platform really resonates with them,” said Triggiano.
The dates and times of meetings are posted in advance on the Monmouth County Democrats website or on the Monmouth County Young Progressives Committee Facebook group page.
This article was first published in the June 29-July 6, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.
