Monmouth County’s Young Progressives Build Forum for Political Engagement

By Matt Lobosco |

LONG BRANCH – The opportunity for young people to engage in politics is growing in Monmouth County.

Out of a desire to spark youth political involvement, the chairs of the Progressive Caucus of the Monmouth County Democrats have formed a new subcommittee called the Young Progressives Committee. The team of young activists, which currently includes 10 members, has come together to promote a progressive agenda and to support specific campaigns that fight for the progressive platform. Anyone 35 years old or younger who lives in Monmouth County may join the committee.

On Tuesday, June 20, the committee held its second official meeting at The Inkwell Coffee House in Long Branch. The committee holds meetings once every month, but looks to increase meetings to twice per month as the group grows. Committee co-chair Kate Triggiano said the meetings are ultimately meant to “produce action.”

The Young Progressives Committee has no affiliation with the Monmouth County Young Democrats Caucus, which is separate from the Progressive Caucus.

A common theme among the committee members in attendance was the inspiration they received from Vermont’s U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a champion of the progressive agenda. Several members of the committee volunteered in some capacity for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign in New Jersey.