Montanaro, Louis J., Age: 71, Middletown

Louis J. Montanaro, 71, of Middletown, passed away in Holmdel on Jan. 15. He was born in Red Bank to the late Charles and Rose (Rizzo) Montanaro.

Coach Lou Montanaro will be missed by generations of Caseys. Rest in peace, Coach. Mr. Montanaro’s bio below was published when he was inducted into the 2017 Red Bank Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame. Louis was a teacher and a football coach at Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank. Coach Lou Montanaro graduated from Middletown High School in 1963. He ranked academically in the top 10 of over 500 students. He was a two-way lineman on the football team, also serving as the Lions’ place kicker. He kicked a 37-yard field goal which was a school record that lasted over 40 years. Lou went on to graduate from Rutgers University and began his teaching and coaching career at Red Bank Catholic in 1968. While at RBC he taught math and coached football, baseball and wrestling. He retired as a full-time teacher in 2012 after 44 years.

In 1976 Coach Lou Montanaro was named head football coach for Red Bank Catholic, succeeding Tom Lalli. Principal Sister Percylee Hart was quoted as saying, “Mr. Montanaro will do a superb job as a head coach but more importantly he will engender all that makes sports the excellent preparation for life which it truly is.”

In his first game as head coach, his Caseys defeated crosstown rivals Red Bank Regional 20-6, ending the state of New Jersey’s longest high school football winning streak at 28. That season ended with a 40-6 victory over Notre Dame High School, crowning the Caseys Parochial A State Champions. Coach Montanaro continued his winning tradition as RBC head coach for 23 seasons with a career record of 114-99-5.

Coach Montanaro was an inspiration to all his players and coaches. Before his 21st season, as he was approaching his 100th victory, he sat down with the media for the annual pre-season preview. What he is quoted saying aptly sums up Lou Montanaro as a man and a coach. “Athletic success requires solid performance, perseverance and teamwork. But the important thing is not so much how well those qualities surface now, but how evident they will be in 10 years from now in business and family life.”

Lou also enjoyed skiing “CB Handle Snowman” and spending time with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandniece Samantha. He is survived by his loving brother, Carl Montanaro and his wife Lisa; and their loving children, Peter Montanaro and his wife Jessica; Kathleen Roberts and her husband Keith; Christy Sylvia and her husband Tom; and Analisa Montanaro. Also, he leaves behind his adoring grandnieces and nephews, Anthony and his girlfriend Kathryn; Elizabeth; Ashley; Amanda; Autumn; Gabriella; A.J.; and Nicholas; his dear friends Mike and Patti; and his beloved dog, Annie.

