Morin, Elizabeth Patricia Clarke, Age: 91, Shrewsbury

Elizabeth Patricia Clarke Morin, 91, of Shrewsbury, lived a very good life and passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation in Shrewsbury on Valentine’s Day, February 14 after suffering a series of strokes beginning in June. After each stroke, Betty was able to recover and resume an active social life with her new friends at Meridian. Two days before her passing she held court in the hallway and said, “who would’ve thought that this late in my life I would make so many new and dear friends that I love. Aren’t we lucky to all be able to live together in such a beautiful place.”

Betty was born in Elmont, New York, on December 4, 1926, the youngest and 13th child of Patrick “Harry” H. Clarke and Catherine “Katie” P. Waters Clarke. At 16 years old, after all but two of her siblings had enlisted to serve in World War II, she accompanied a girlfriend downtown to an interview at AT&T who was in dire need of telephone operators to handle overseas calls. She was offered a job in San Francisco, California, to handle calls coming from the Pacific.

She explained that she hadn’t graduated high school yet and the AT&T executive insisted he would take care of that. He marched her into her Catholic High School and told the principal that her country needed her and the test he had given her downtown should qualify for graduation. Permission was granted on the spot and Betty went home to tell her parents she was leaving too.

She spent the rest of the war happily in San Francisco where she had the time of her life but still sent her paychecks home like her brothers and sisters because, after all, her “Poppa said he didn’t rent their rooms out did I.”

When she returned to New York City she was the last to arrive home even though the others came from overseas. She had cashed her train ticket in for a bus so that she could save money and see the country with her girlfriends.

She stayed with AT&T and enjoyed life as a single working girl with a paycheck enjoying all the nightclubs and restaurants the city had to offer. A few years later, she met returned serviceman Albert Philippe Morin in Teddy’s; a cocktail lounge owned by a friend. He was a lithographer working in downtown Manhattan as well. They were married and moved to Hollis, Queens.

In 1955, Al took his pregnant wife to the Lincoln Tunnel and said to her, “I can go 50 miles from here but no further. Do you want to go to Long Island with your family and friends or down the newly open Garden State Parkway for a ride?” Together they took that ride that changed the course of history for them and generations to follow.

In a time when leaving the neighborhood was a big deal, leaving the family and friends behind to start a new life was a very bold move. Exit 109-Lincroft/Red Bank was exactly 50 miles; thereby forever answering the question their children would always be asked of, which exit they are from. Signs directed them to a brand new neighborhood being built. They walked into the model home which was billed as the GE Home of the Future; complete with a shiny pink appliance package and an intercom system. With $50 down the deal was sealed with a handshake and the builder bought them dinner at The Lincroft Inn.

Betty and Al brought both of her parents with them and raised their sons, Thomas, John (both from Al’s previous marriage), Paul and finally daughter Barbara Ann in their home in Lincroft.

Betty and her husband Al both became community builders immediately upon moving in. They were founding members of St. Leo the Great Church and Grammar School where she became head of The Rosary Altar Society and was a co-founder of the St. Leo’s Carnival Committee.