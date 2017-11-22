Murray, Dorothy A., Age: 83, Middletown

Dorothy A. Murray, 83, of Middletown and formerly of Fair Haven, passed away on Tuesday, November 14 at Riverview Medical Center. She was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, to the late Robert Johnson and Dorothy Caton Johnson. She lived in Fair Haven for many years before moving to the Middletown area.

Dorothy loved dogs, playing cards and spending time gardening. She was a past member of the Beacon Hill Country Club.