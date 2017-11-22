Murray, Dorothy A., Age: 83, Middletown
Dorothy A. Murray, 83, of Middletown and formerly of Fair Haven, passed away on Tuesday, November 14 at Riverview Medical Center. She was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, to the late Robert Johnson and Dorothy Caton Johnson. She lived in Fair Haven for many years before moving to the Middletown area.
Dorothy loved dogs, playing cards and spending time gardening. She was a past member of the Beacon Hill Country Club.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Daniel Murray in 1995; and her brothers, Robert and Richard Johnson. She is survived by her loving children, William P. Murray and Dorianne Murray. Also, surviving is her brother, James Johnson.
John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Dorothy’s memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
