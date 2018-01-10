New Year of Fitness: WEforum Sends a Message of Fitness

By Judy O’Gorman Alvarez |

The start of the new year is the perfect time to embark on a fitness routine. If you overindulged during the holidays – or even if you ate and imbibed in moderation – the turning of the calendar is the perfect time to resolve to get moving and get fit.

Those making fitness a 2018 goal have some help from WEforum and their Move For Life campaign, aimed at encouraging everyone to live healthier, with exercise an important part of that message.

In conjunction with the campaign, WEforum is bringing Two River area fitness experts together for the third annual Fit Crawl on Feb. 4. Hosted in partnership with Monmouth Medical Center and RWJ Barnabas Health, the Fit Crawl was developed by WEforum to provide an inspiring day of health and wellness, allowing guests to sample up to three classes at various fitness studios in Monmouth County.

Host instructors at each location will take participants through a sampling of workouts, each designed to highlight their unique fitness programs. The Fit Crawl begins at 1 p.m. and each class will last 30 to 35 minutes.

Carolyn DeSena, founder of WEforum, knew they needed the help of individuals who “live and breathe the idea of health and wellness on a daily basis” to make the program a success. “By having fitness studios and wellness ambassadors involved we have more access to more people,” she said, “to get them moving and thinking about their health.”

The dilemma, according to DeSena, was how to get people active and doing something that benefits themselves, the community and inspires them. “They all share a common goal, but for some reason everyone is doing this individually,” said DeSena. “What better way to do something in the community that relates to health and wellness than to bring every body together for a common goal.”

WEforum, a Women’s Education Forum, is a female-led organization comprised of women volunteers who share a passion for promoting health and wellness in their communities. WEforum aims to strengthen the health and wellness of communities by educating and empowering individuals to take charge of their health care choices.

“We target women because 80 percent of household health care decisions are made by women,” said DeSena. “We would love to change that statistic so that men and women and young people are just as active in those decisions.” Most WEforum events are for everybody.

A Post Crawl Happy Hour will be held at Renaissance the Studio, located at 8 East Front St. in Red Bank. “This is a wonderful opportunity to join with like-minded individuals in the community so we feel like we’re working together,” said Danielle Buccellato, owner of Renaissance the Studio. “It draws attention to taking care of yourself and allows the community to realize there are so many ways to do this. Moving and fitness is so important.”

The $50 fee includes a Fit Crawl Pass to sample three fitness classes on Feb. 4, along with the Post Crawl Happy Hour. Participants can choose the studios, set their own schedule for the day and challenge themselves to get fit. All proceeds will go towards funding free health and wellness programs offered by Monmouth Medical Center/RWJ Barnabas Health. For more information on upcoming events or to register for the Fit Crawl, visit weforumgroup.org.

This article was first published in the Jan. 4-11, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.