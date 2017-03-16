Newspaper Delivery Driver
March 16, 2017
Job Description
We are looking for a motivated individual to join our team. This person will be delivering newspapers to local customers and will be required to load newspapers into their vehicles, pick-up unsold newspapers, keep records of sales and collecting payment from customers. All deliveries are within the Monmouth County area.
Requirements:
- Reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license.
- Must be over the age of 18.
- Able to work Thursdays and part of Friday.
Job Type: Part-time
Salary: $18.00 /hour
Required education:
- High school or equivalent
Required experience:
- Driving: 1 year
**All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe