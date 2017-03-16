Newspaper Delivery Driver

We are looking for a motivated individual to join our team. This person will be delivering newspapers to local customers and will be required to load newspapers into their vehicles, pick-up unsold newspapers, keep records of sales and collecting payment from customers. All deliveries are within the Monmouth County area.

Requirements:

Reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license.

Must be over the age of 18.

Able to work Thursdays and part of Friday.

Job Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00 /hour

Required education:

High school or equivalent

Required experience: