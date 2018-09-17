Nimon, Nancy Anne, Age: 53, Sea Girt

Nancy Anne Nimon, 53, of Sea Girt, formerly of Lincroft, passed away peacefully Aug. 4 from heart and kidney disease.

She was born in Red Bank Dec. 2, 1964. She graduated from St. Leo the Great School and Red Bank Catholic High School. She achieved her associate degree from Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.

In January 2018, she retired from Verizon after 30 years of service.

Nancy is predeceased by her twin sister, Mary Elizabeth and her older brother, Chuck. She is survived by her parents, Deacon Bob and Eileen Nimon of Lincroft; her best friend and companion, Joanne Gilmour of Sea Girt; her brother, Michael (and Tracy) Nimon of Lincroft; her sister, Jennifer (and Gonzales) Wesley of Spring Lake Heights; nephews Domenico Manzo and Antonio Wesley; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nancy loved her family, her friends and her dogs, Applejack and Blackie. Nancy was thoughtful, caring and dedicated. She had a great spirit and could make people laugh. She was an extremely hard worker. Nan loved to travel frequently to her favorite places.

Wake services were held Aug. 8 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Catholic Burial was held Aug. 9 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lincroft, with interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

People were asked to wear purple to her wake and funeral, as it was her signature color.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org or donate a “memorial gift” in Nan’s name to The American Heart Association at heart.org.