Oceanic Bridge Replacement Plan Slows

By Jay Cook |

RUMSON – Residents in the borough and Middletown will have to wait longer for the eventual replacement of the Oceanic Bridge.

County officials were hoping to receive word on a preferred design choice this spring but red tape has slowed that down.

A navigational impact report prepared by Monmouth County was submitted to the United States Coast Guard last fall to seek guidance for vertical clearances on new bridge options, said Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone.

“At this point, we have not received our guidance from the U.S. Coast Guard and are therefore behind the anticipated schedule,” Arnone wrote in an email to The Two River Times.

But that report is still under review, said Chris Bisignano, the bridge branch chief of the First Coast Guard District.

“It’s pretty involved,” Bisignano said Tuesday. “If the information in the report is insufficient we may have to put out a public notice to request more information.”