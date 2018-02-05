Oceanport Picks Ex-Commvault Site For New $30 Million School

OCEANPORT – The former Commvault building will be the location of a new, $30 million complex for Oceanport and Sea Bright students, following a decision by the Oceanport Board of Education. Over 200 parents and residents packed the auditorium at Wolf Hill Elementary School on Jan. 24 for a presentation on three options addressing vast upgrades to Oceanport’s two aging schools. The board floated two other possibilities and at the conclusion of a three-hour meeting went with the choice members said was the most reasonable. “My opinion is that for longterm value, it’s an easy decision,” said board member Michael Murphy. “It’s just a matter of ‘will the community embrace it?’ ” Located at 2 Crescent Place at the Monmouth Park Corporate Center, the 110,000-square-foot building was once home to Commvault, a data protection firm which opened in Oceanport in 1996 and left in 2014 for a Tinton Falls property on Fort Monmouth. The building is neighbored by and currently connected to an RWJ Barnabas business office. Many factors played into the board’s decision to choose the ex-Commvault property – the ability to create with a clean slate, no interruption to students during construction and significant space to expand the premises if needed in the future. According to JBA Architecture’s Bill Pappalardo, the architect retained to design the school, the Commvault property can meet Oceanport’s needs. It will be a pre-K through eighth-grade facility with separate entrances for the two schools, Wolf Hill Elementary School and Maple Place School, the district’s middle school. The facility would have state-of-the-art classrooms and STEM laboratories, a new gymnasium and new cafeteria, several secure playgrounds and access to numerous playing fields.

"There's things that you don't have that your neighboring districts do have," Pappalardo said, adding that Oceanport is "a little behind the curve." The Oceanport School District has until March 29 to file site plans, cost estimates and demographic studies to the state Department of Education for ultimate approvals. The project will be financed through a $30 million bond over a 30-year period set to be on the ballot for a special referendum on Oct. 2. Taxes would raise significantly for Oceanport residents, and Sea Bright – the lone sending district to Oceanport schools – would see a slight uptick. The average Oceanport homeowner with a home value of $447,654 would pay an additional $569.70 per year to cover the project cost. For the average Sea Bright resident with a home assessed at $511,023, their increase would be $67.93 annually. The district's Board of Education has been researching for the past three years options to upgrade its two schools. Wolf Hill Elementary School, which services kindergarten through fourth-grade students, is 107 years old. Maple Place School, the district's middle school for fifth-grade through eighth-grade students, was built in 1966.