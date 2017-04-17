Oceanport Plans For Future Floods

By Jenna O’Donnell

OCEANPORT – April showers may cause flooding, especially in Oceanport. But officials hope some key updates will help stem the tides that seep into borough roads.

During the April 6 workshop meeting, Mayor John “Jay” Coffey noted that flooding is a problem the borough needs to deal with. Torrential rains the day of the meeting had inundated streets across the borough, and concerned residents flooded the email inboxes of Coffey and some councilmembers with photos showing the scope of the problem.

“It’s different now than it was several years ago,” Coffey said, noting that the flooding was getting worse and happening more often. “Flooding across all of Oceanport is a problem. This is what we’re facing as a town. There’s a way to ameliorate some of the problems, but it costs money.”

While introducing a 2017 municipal budget proposing a small tax increase for borough residents, the Oceanport mayor and council outlined long-term plans to address the flooding that plagues the borough. Part of that strategy involves the installation of check valves to prevent river water from flooding into roads through the sewers and drains during storm surges or high tides. Those would be installed in 36 storm drain outfalls across the borough, an expensive but necessary update that the borough hopes to fund with bonds and grants in the long term.