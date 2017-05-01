Oceanport Pool to Open Under YMCA

By Jenna O’Donnell |

OCEANPORT – A popular pool at Blackberry Bay Park will reopen this summer, run by the Community YMCA.

The Oceanport Borough Council voted unanimously during the April 20 council meeting in favor of a resolution awarding a contract to run the pool and snack bar to the YMCA. The pool’s future had previously been uncertain after its longtime operator, the nonprofit Oceanport Lions Swim Club, stepped down from running it in February.

Mayor John “Jay” Coffey said during the meeting that he was looking forward to seeing the pool open under YMCA stewardship.

“It will be a full service offering by the YMCA,” Coffey said during last week’s council meeting. “It’s fantastic.”

The Red Bank-based Community YMCA brings a variety of services including swim lessons to the community pool and snack bar, which has been a fixture in Blackberry Bay Park since the 1970s. The YMCA decided to take over the lease for the pool after several attempts by the borough to find a new operator.