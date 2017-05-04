Oceanport Says No To Backyard Chickens

By Jenna O’Donnell |

OCEANPORT – After hearing arguments for and against backyard chickens, officials decided against an amendment to existing rules that would have allowed residents to have them.

The measure failed 4-3 during an April 20 council meeting, with the Borough Council evenly split on whether to allow chickens in town. Council President Richard Gallo, and Councilwomen Patty Cooper and Ellynn Kahle voted in support, while Councilmen Joseph Irace, Stephen Solan and Robert Proto were against it. Mayor John “Jay” Coffey cast the deciding vote against the ordinance, which he said he could not support as written.

“My biggest concern is the person that doesn’t take care of their chickens,” Coffey said during a lengthy public hearing before the vote, noting that there were also some enforcement issues. “Who is going to police this?”

While borough residents packed the meeting to offer opinions on whether the ordinance should be passed, several residents who had lived near a neighbor who kept chickens argued against the measure, voicing the very problem that Coffey worried about.