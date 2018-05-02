Oceanport Says No To Medical And Recreational Marijuana

“With the resolution we’re asking that, for medical use, it be downgraded to Schedule II, which would allow it to be sold in a pharmacy, where we think it should be sold,” Irace said. “We recognize that it has medicinal value. That’s why we passed a concurrent resolution to the ordinance. But we don’t think those large-scale facilities are right for Oceanport.”

Prior to the vote, three impassioned speakers addressed the council, telling of the hardships they’re currently facing and how the cannabis ban would impede their therapeutic progress.

Oceanport resident Jeffrey Oakes is a cancer patient who was about halfway through a 46-hour chemotherapy infusion. Too weak to stand, he sat in a chair to speak before the council.

Weary from a lack of sleep due to his treatments, Oakes spoke about the politicization of his medication and the difficulties caused by a lack of access to marijuana.

“This anti-cannabis parade has created problems for myself and a lot of other patients behind me,” Oakes said. “The efforts of (Murphy) have been to make changes that facilitate better access and lower pricing. But ordinances like this really handcuff (patients). And a lot of us don’t have time. A lot of us are in pain. I’m dealing with cancer. I need this stuff. You guys are interfering with my medicine and a lot of other people who deserve better access to it.”

Susan Viana also lives in the borough and pleaded with the council on behalf of her son, who suffers from Crohn’s disease, a painful, chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the digestive tract. Viana has been treating her son’s ailment with cannabis oil, a proven medical remedy for the disease that she said has allowed her son to enter remission.