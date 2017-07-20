O’Connor, John E., Age: 78, Little Silver

John E. O’Connor, 78, of Little Silver, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28 surrounded by his family. He was born in New York City to the late Edward and Mary O’Connor. John was a graduate of Baruch College with a degree in economics and finance. He was hired to be the pension director for IBEW Local 3 by Harry Van Ardsdale. After working as the pension director, John received a scholarship to Cornell University where he earned his master’s degree.

In 1972, he left the electrical industry and joined The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company as a financial advisor. John proudly served his clients for 40 years with the utmost of dedication and retired in 2012.

John was a communicant of St. James Church. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends always with a smile that lit up any room.

John was predeceased by his first wife, Paula O’Connor in 1991; as well as his only brother, Patrick. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Joan Merrick; his loving children, Paul (Kelley), Claire O’Connor, Allison Laurion (Lawrence), Lauren Dohrenwend (Charles) and Craig Pugliese (Jennifer). Also surviving are his 13 adoring grandchildren, Jack, Dillon, Connor, Mackenzie, Emma, Kiera, Henry, George, Audrey, Lila, Clara, Luca and Ellis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church, Red Bank, on Thursday, July 6 at 10 am, with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. John Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in John’s name to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, N.Y. 10087-2141. Visit John’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.