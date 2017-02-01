O’Neill, Virginia M., Age: 80, Red Bank

Virginia M. O’Neill, 80, of Red Bank, died on Sunday, January 15. Ginny was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest daughter of Herbert and Marie Arthur. A proud graduate of The Institute of Notre Dame, a private all-girls Catholic high school in Baltimore, she married in 1956 and in 1968 she and her husband, Lawrence, moved to Middletown to raise their two girls.

Ginny gave countless hours of her time to her church, to the local Girl Scouts of America, to the Women’s Center at Brookdale Community College and to the Oak Hill Woman’s Club.

She returned to school, attending Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, where she received her associate’s degree in computer science. She went on to have a successful career at American Bell and Lucent Technologies.

She traveled the world with her husband and her retirement years were spent doting on her grandchildren. Later, she enjoyed her life at the Atrium in Red Bank where she remained active, making new friends, serving on committees and enjoying the view of the beautiful Navesink River.

Her departure from this world was unexpected and left a large void. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence, a resident at Meridian Nursing at Shrewsbury; her sister, Dorothy Arthur, S.S.N.D., of Baltimore, Maryland; her daughter, Virginia McDonald of Rumson; a daughter, Judith Benedict and her husband William of Middletown; and four loving grandchildren, John and Kelly McDonald and Erinne and Christian Benedict.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Maria Healthcare, 6401 North Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21212.