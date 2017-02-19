Osprey Nests Vex Oceanport

After weighing the costs involved with the permits and permissions that would be required for such a project, Mayor John “Jay” Coffey said that moving the nest again would not be feasible or worthwhile for the borough. “We are good with where they are,” Coffey said, noting that the soccer teams had already found another field to use. The nest was better left alone and hopefully the birds would eventually move on, Coffey said. “Now, can we get away from the ospreys?” he said, referring to the governing body’s agenda. While the Blackberry Bay Park nest will remain where it is, across town on Riverside Avenue, another osprey nest will soon be moved from a distribution pole to a specially built nesting platform by Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), part of an expanded effort by the utility company to move nests from potentially hazardous utility poles.

Expanding this program to relocate and discourage ospreys from nesting on electrical equipment is a practical one, said JCP&L spokesman Ron Morano. “It prevents harm to birds and prevents damage to our equipment that could cause potential outages to our customers,” he said. The company has moved several nests over the years, including two in 2016 and another one in Oceanport in 2013. “The success of moving nests led us to look in other areas where there was potential, which is why we’ve expanded this program,” Morano said, noting that the company’s work includes identifying likely areas where ospreys might nest and installing equipment to discourage or divert them to safer places. Ospreys, distinctive raptors with a speckled brown and white plumage, return to the same nests, year after year. They seek high roosts, like utility poles and streetlights, and often nest within sight of the coastal waterways where they dine primarily on fish. Oceanport’s network of water ways makes it a popular nesting spot for ospreys, who use available materials such as grass, sticks, seaweed and often trash to build large nests that can weigh as much as 200 pounds. The birds’ inclination to build heavy stick nests on dangerous electrical equipment and other utility structures presents unique challenges for coastal towns and conservationists alike. Once an osprey has settled on a particular pole, moving it is not always easy, partly due to the bird’s protected status.