Palmisano, Elizabeth, Age: 86, Holmdel

Elizabeth “Betty” Palmisano (née Dimizio), 86, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 2. Born and raised in New York City, Betty was married to Frank Palmisano. They lived in West New York and North Bergen before settling in Holmdel in 1957. Betty was a parishioner of St. Benedict’s R.C. Church, Holmdel, and past president of the Holmdel Half Century Club.

She enjoyed community theatre, and was prop manager for numerous productions in the Monmouth County area. She was an avid reader. Betty was an excellent cook and an accomplished baker, always ready to share her cakes and pies. She enjoyed time with her family and friends. Most of all Betty was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her home was the focal point of her family.