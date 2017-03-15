Palmisano, Elizabeth, Age: 86, Holmdel
Elizabeth “Betty” Palmisano (née Dimizio), 86, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 2. Born and raised in New York City, Betty was married to Frank Palmisano. They lived in West New York and North Bergen before settling in Holmdel in 1957. Betty was a parishioner of St. Benedict’s R.C. Church, Holmdel, and past president of the Holmdel Half Century Club.
She enjoyed community theatre, and was prop manager for numerous productions in the Monmouth County area. She was an avid reader. Betty was an excellent cook and an accomplished baker, always ready to share her cakes and pies. She enjoyed time with her family and friends. Most of all Betty was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her home was the focal point of her family.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Frank in 1993; and her son, Francis in 2007. Surviving are her children and their families: Dr. Joseph Palmisano and his wife Judy, West Hartford, Connecticut, Michael Palmisano of Keyport and Dr. Maria Palmisano and her husband Stephen Fink of Chatham, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Nicholas and Lauren Palmisano, Annie and Volkan Polatol and Leslie and Juliet Fink; and a great-grandson, Lucas Polatol. The family wishes to thank the staff at Reformed Church, Old Bridge, for their kindness and care during Betty’s illness.
Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Elizabeth’s Memory Tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
