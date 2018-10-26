Patrick Murray

A Pollster For Our Time

By Eileen Moon

At this time of year it’s not unusual to receive a call from a polling organization seeking input from registered voters on the upcoming elections. Not a few of us are likely to hang up, annoyed at one more intrusion into our personal lives.

But Patrick Murray, founding director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, would like us to reconsider.

After all, it’s the voices of many different Americans that have the power to direct the course of government and influence public policy for many years to come.

“One of our missions is to basically give voice to people who don’t always have a voice and to feed that back to political leaders,” Murray said.

A university-based polling organization seeks to conduct its polling in a nonpartisan way that will provide a reliable measure of public opinion.

“We want to include as little information (on the polling topic) as possible when contacting a respondent so people can interpret the question as they wish. We don’t try to give the impression that there is a right or wrong answer.”

It’s important to have a good understanding of what issues are resonating in the public mind before developing questions that will clarify respondent concerns and provide a reliable gauge of public opinion, Murray said.

“That is one of the most underappreciated skills. It’s the reason why I spend time talking to people before writing a poll. For example, it helps to know what people are talking about at the local diner as the daily news cycle unfolds.

“One of the big things we’re getting this year that has gotten underreported is this undercurrent of health care insecurity,” Murray noted. “People are saying, ‘We’re OK now,’ but they’re worried that they’re one crisis away from insolvency.”

When it comes to political issues, a well-conducted poll may not deliver the results a particular party or candidate wants to hear.

After one political poll, Murray said, “I was commenting on the state of a senate race here in New Jersey and I got a call that day from the campaign managers of the Republican campaign and I also got a call from the director of the Democratic campaign, both complaining about what I said. That was a day when I did my job well.”

One thing Murray has learned firsthand is that what appear to be ideological inconsistencies to pundits and academics are fully rational to individual voters. “The media in particular get caught up in the idea that politics play out along the liberal and conservative continuum. That’s not how the vast majority of voters think.”