Photo Gallery: Little Silver Day Shines On

Photos by Lynn Ward | Story by Peri Rohl |

After two years, Little Silver Day returned to town. Although threatening skies forced organizers to move the event to Sunday, June 24 from its originally scheduled June 23, it was a fun-filled day of games, activities, music, food and fireworks for more than 3,000 residents by volunteers of the Little Silver Charitable Foundation. Highlights were a pie eating contest, dunk tank, free balloons, an obstacle course and music by Tim McCloone and The Shirleys.

This article and some of these photos were first published in the June 28-July 5, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.