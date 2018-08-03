Pitman, Kerry A., Age: 70, Atlantic Highlands

Kerry A. Pitman, 70, of Atlantic Highlands passed away June 28 surrounded by his family at CareOne at King James, Altantic Highlands. He was born in Long Branch, resided in Monmouth County and settled in Atlantic Highlands in 2018. Kerry loved to play bingo, poker and collect baseball cards. He was a dedicated Cowboys fan and was the president of the self-advocacy group. Kerry was caring, loving, affectionate and kind. He was truly a gentle soul.

Kerry was predeceased by his father John J. Pitman in 2001; mother Dorothie Pitman in 1988; sister, Gail A. Rue in 1994; brother, Robert J. Pitman in 2007; and nephew, John E. Rue III in 2005. He is survived by his twin brother Kenny Pitman and his wife Kathie of Forked River; brother-in-law John Rue of Atlantic Highlands; his niece and angel Diane Rue of Atlantic Highlands; four nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; six great-great-nieces and nephews; and a special thank you to the love and care given from the staff at CareOne at King James in Atlantic Highlands.

Visitation was held July 2 at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township with funeral service following. Interment followed in CloverLeaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kerry’s name to Ascend Hospice, 1600 St. George Ave., Suite 312, Rahway, NJ 07065.