Pomposelli, JoAnn, Age: 71, Tinton Falls

She was an avid sun worshipper and loved the beach. She enjoyed shopping and she traveled extensively. She had a knack for design and she always gave the best gifts. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. JoAnn loved her family deeply and she enjoyed entertaining her friends at her home.

JoAnn was predeceased by her other siblings, Sadie, Grace, Nettie, Carol and Frank. Surviving are her sister, Emily DiToro; her nieces and nephews, Jimmy Davis (Sheila), Billy Davis (Mary), Diane Renda (Gus), Barbara Setaro (Bill), Donald Stanlaw (Gilda), Danny Gizzi, Linda McGrogan (John), Jeffrey Stanlaw (Karen) and Ruth Barnes (Tommy); her 20 great nieces and nephews; and her 22 great-great nieces and nephews.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial Donations are may be made in her name to www.JustUsGirls.net. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.