Pusateri, Evelyn Coviello, Age: 88, Colts Neck

Evelyn Coviello Pusateri, 88, of Colts Neck, passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, on Tuesday, April 4. Born and raised in Manhattan, she had lived in Brooklyn and on Staten Island before moving to Monroe in 2000. Evelyn was a Dale Carnegie instructor and had owned a skin care business, ETC, after managing Leslie Blanchard Salon, Manhattan. She was the Girl Scout leader for her daughter’s troop and had volunteered at Score

Mentoring when she moved to New Jersey. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and possessed a combination of vitality and fashion sense.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Alexander Coviello in 1981. Evelyn is survived by her second husband, Joseph Pusateri of Savannah, Georgia; daughters, Diane Rosenthal and her husband Richard of Sherman Oaks, California, and Debra MacDonald and her husband John of Colts Neck; four grandchildren, John MacDonald and his wife Jaime, Alison Hendeles and her husband Alex, Kimberly Sessions and her husband John and Kathryn Macki and her husband Nicholas; five great-grandchildren, Isabelle Hendeles, Noah Hendeles, Jessica Macki, Emily Macki and Annabelle Sessions; and a brother, John Moscola and his wife Gail of Westbury, Long Island.

Memorial donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to SOAR (Support Our Aging Religious), Post Office Box 96409, Washington, DC 20090-6409. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.