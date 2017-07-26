Rabelo, Marlene Barbosa, Age: 70, Long Branch

Marlene Barbosa Rabelo, 70, of Long Branch, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 13, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Tarumirim, Brazil, but lived in Long Branch for over thirty years where she, along with her husband, were pioneers of the Brazilian community. Though retired, she was the owner of Phoenix Wood Flooring, which she built with her husband into a successful business from the ground up.

Marlene, a devout Spiritist all her life, also pioneered the first ever Spiritist Chapter of Long Branch in 2002.

She found most joy in being a wonderful mother and devoted her life to her two daughters, Caroline and Juliane. She was also a loving daughter, sister and friend and her life touched countless others and her selflessness was a beacon of hope to all.

Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Joaquim Barbosa and Estelina Lopes; and her husband, José G. Rabelo, in 2011. Surviving are her two daughters and their husbands, Caroline Rabelo and Alexander Bussey, New York; and Juliane Rabelo and Vinicius Padilha, Long Branch; four brothers, José Barbosa; João Marçal; Carlos Roberto and Joaquim Barbosa, all residing in Brazil.

Flowers are welcomed. Donations can be made in her memory to Sociedade Espirita Maria Nunes at www.marianunes.org.