RAGTIME: The Musical

Axelrod Performing Art Center



RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL opened to rave reviews at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, NJ, but you still have three more weekends to catch this amazing performance! According to Broadway World Magazine, “The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is not just presenting RAGTIME but living it. The 1998 Tony-winning musical has also never seemed timelier, considering the nation’s recent headlines about immigrants and dreamers.

The Axelrod is New Jersey’s newest professional theatre. Broadway performer and choreographer Luis Salgado (“In the Heights” and “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”) was enlisted to direct and choreograph “Ragtime.” Salgado’s first production at APAC, “In the Heights,” was the theater’s runaway success story, and its first professional production. Salgado, having created the role of Jose in the original Broadway production, served as assistant choreographer to three-time-Tony-Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (“In the Heights,” “Hamilton” and “Band Stand”).

Broadway World notes that, “This season’s production of RAGTIME exudes a HAMILTON-like energy. Salgado knows the secret to RAGTIME’s success is its connectivity – and his brilliant mix of dance, drama, and visual composition is apparent in every scene.”

Salgado believes that “Ragtime” is “a great reminder that in our country today we must look each other in the eyes and see that beyond skin color, we are all human first and foremost. What really makes us unique is our capacity to embrace one another, to deepen our humanity and to be aware of how it all can be diffused by the simple act of acceptance.”

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL continues its run at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Avenue, Deal, New Jersey, through March 17. For tickets and information visit www.axelrodartscenter.com or call (732) 531-9106. For a preview, visit: xhttps://youtu.be/8zwyy9uHmNM.