RBC Senior Takes On Shakespeare At National Competition

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst |

RED BANK – Most people have a difficult time reading Shakespeare’s writings, let alone speaking them in front of their peers while being judged. But Red Bank Catholic senior Devlin Stark isn’t most people.

Devlin proved so comfortable with the Bard’s works, she became a semifinalist in the English-Speaking Union’s 35th annual National Shakespeare Competition, which earned her a trip to Lincoln Center in New York City at the end of April. There Devlin competed on stage against 54 other high school students from around the U.S., reciting Sonnet No. 50 and delivering Anne’s monologue from Richard III.

“Anne was a really intense character,” said Devlin about why she chose that particular monologue. “There’s a lot to work with in the piece.”