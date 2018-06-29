Recipes Of Two River Area Restaurants

*To make the pots de crème:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place milk, heavy cream, salt and orange zest in a pot. Bring to a boil. Meanwhile, combine the yolks and sugar in a separate bowl.

Once the liquid begins to boil, add both chocolates and mix until fully melted and combined (an immersion blender works well here). Slowly temper the egg mixture with the chocolate mixture, pouring little by little and whisking to avoid cooking the yolks. Strain the liquid through a fine mesh strainer or chinois to remove any lumps.

Evenly distribute the mixture among six glass ramekins or any other ovenproof baking vessel of your choosing. Place the ramekins in a larger baking dish and fill with water about half way up the sides of the ramekins.

Cover the entire dish with foil and bake for about 35 minutes or until the center slightly jiggles but is not completely fluid. Baking time may vary depending on the size and number of ramekins used. Allow to cool.

*To make the orange crémeux:

Pour gelatin powder over 1 tablespoon orange juice and allow to bloom.

Place remaining orange juice, orange zest and heavy cream in a pot and allow to come to a boil. Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolk and sugar until it becomes light and pale in color.

Slowly temper the orange juice mixture into the yolks. Once it is fully combined, pour over bloomed gelatin until it is completely dissolved. Strain the liquid through a fine mesh strainer and allow to cool slightly.

Pour 2 tablespoons of the slightly cooled crémeux over each cooled pot de crème and place in the refrigerator until set, preferably overnight. Top and garnish as desired.