Red Bank PD Hosts “Coffee With a Cop”

By John Burton |

RED BANK – It was an opportunity to get your morning caffeine jolt and maybe ask borough police a question, or raise a point or two about police work.

Members from the borough Police Department, including Chief Darren McConnell, participated Tuesday morning in what could be the first in a series of “Coffee with a Cop” gatherings, giving the public a chance to meet and converse with department members in a neutral environment. “It’s an opportunity to break down that barrier,” that can exist between police and the public, McConnell offered about the program. Readies Café, 39 Broad St., hosted the program, where owner Tom Fishkin offered coffee and breakfast to participants.

The idea for the event came from Patrolman Jorge Torres, who noticed departments in northern New Jersey, where he lives, had begun hosting this type of program to improve community outreach efforts.

The Coffee with a Cop program started in 2011, in Hawthorne, California, with the U.S. Department of Justice offering its support for the initiative. Since 2,000 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states have undertaken the program and it has been adopted outside the U.S., in Canada, Europe, Australia and Africa, according to the Department of Justice. The federal department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services designated Oct. 7, 2016 as the first annual national Coffee with a Cop Day.

McConnell was joined by a handful of department members, including two detectives, officers with the traffic division and patrol officers, giving the public an opportunity to interact with the officers, and ask questions in a casual atmosphere.

Traditionally, at community outreach sessions or at official gatherings, such as borough council meetings, McConnell noted, he’s usually the one department member available; this event gave the public a chance to meet and talk with officers they would not likely come in contact with during the course of an average day.