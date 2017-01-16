Red Bank’s Sickels Declares for NFL Draft

By Rich Chrampanis

Former Red Bank Regional Buc Garrett Sickels has made the decision to forgo his final year of eligibility at Penn State and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. The Nittany Lions defensive end closed out his collegiate career recording one tackle in Penn State’s 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd. He declared for the draft just two days later.

“This journey has been an amazing ride from my commitment to Penn State in 2012 to this past Rose Bowl game,” Sickels said in a statement on his Twitter account. “I have made friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. I’m so unbelievably proud to call myself a Penn Stater. I take great pride in knowing me and my fellow classmates of the 2013 recruiting class have left Penn State in a much greater place than when we arrived.