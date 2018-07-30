Residents Question Little Silver Tavern Site

By Jay Cook |

LITTLE SILVER – A bar fight may be brewing over the proposed location for Brickwall Tavern, which has the borough’s first and only liquor license.

About 50 borough residents, most of whom live in the Townhomes of Little Silver development located off Oceanport and Sycamore avenues, packed Little Silver borough hall July 19 to voice their concerns about the proposed tavern set to replace the former Pix Shoes building at 51 Oceanport Ave.

“It’s just crazy what’s happening now,” said longtime resident Gilda Niro.

The developers, Kelly 29, LLC, plan to build a 11,480- square-foot, two-story tavern on the 0.63-acre plot adjacent to the NJ Transit Little Silver station parking lot. It will have seating for 250 patrons. Two bars are proposed on the first level, as well as a third bar and outdoor balcony seating on the second floor, according to site plans filed at borough hall.