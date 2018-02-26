Restaurant Review: Modine

By Bob Sacks |

Now for something completely different. Modine, in Asbury Park, serves food you didn’t even know you were craving until you eat it. The theme is Low Country Cuisine; local fare from South Carolina and the Georgia coast, which is similar to New Orleans/ Cajun but with its own special twist. Sweet and spicy, crispy fried textures, and lots of seafood make up the unique menu offerings.

For one starter we picked Boiled Peanut Hummus ($8); a spicy, less oily take on chunky peanut butter; served up with large triangles of tasty homemade flatbread, which would have been better if served crispy, not limp. Barnegat Bay Oysters are offered two ways: broiled with bourbon chipotle butter ($12/4) or raw on the half shell ($14/6). I chose raw in order to taste these local oysters by themselves, and was rewarded with a half dozen sparkling fresh, plump, sweet mollusks, with a slightly saline flavor which was very refreshing.

More area seafood was sourced for the Local Diver Scallop Hush Puppies ($11). The round, deep-fried balls of cornmeal were light and creamy, not at all greasy. For dipping, a small dish of Comeback Sauce was provided. Similar to remoulade, this tangy blend of mayonnaise, chili, ketchup, lemon juice, paprika, Worcestershire and hot sauce, made for a nice counterpoint to the mild cornbread flavor.