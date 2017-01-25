Ricco, Thomas, Age: 33, Rumson

Thomas “Tommy” Ricco, 33, of Rumson, passed away on Saturday, January 7. Tommy was born in Staten Island, New York, and at an early age moved to Wall. He graduated from Wall High School and attended Brookdale College.

Tommy had an infectious laugh and a terrific sense of humor. He had a special way of knowing when his friends needed assistance and was always willing to step in and lend a helping hand. Tommy had a big heart and was able to relate to people of all walks of life. During a recent vacation to San Francisco he went out of his way to help the homeless in that area. Tommy had an adventurous spirit and his interests ranged from music, playing chess, fishing, swimming, watching “his” Jets to hanging out at the Rumson Boat Ramp. However, he was happiest when he was spending time with his family and his pets, Brody and Little Boots.