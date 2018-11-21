Rock Review: Bright Future for The Dirty Shine Band

Attending local open mic nights, Tappan became friends with bassist Ted Palumbo, formerly of Carteret. An exceptional musician, Palumbo was part of the amazing central Jersey music scene of the early 1980s, performing with local favorite “Capitol One” which featured Bill Babjak on guitar (Bill’s brother Jim joined The Smithereens at about the same time). Palumbo is a favorite at the local jams and his extraordinary “in the pocket” style appealed to Tappan and his type of music. Tappan’s wife Kat, also a talented guitarist, was asked to join the band as backing vocalist. Kat’s beautiful voice is a nice compliment to Tappan’s sometimes deep, growly lead vocals. The final piece to this puzzle was drummer Bryan Sachs of Laurence Harbor, another open mic standout. Sachs puts every ounce of his 6-foot-plus frame into the music, regulating the groove perfectly and delivering the beat “on time, every time.” This is the beauty of local open mic nights. Tappan did not know Palumbo or Sachs previously, but performing alongside these fine musicians once a week or so has produced a band of immense talent. Tappan credits his wife and bandmates for creating a great working relationship with a real family vibe.

And the name of the band? Well, while struggling in San Francisco, Tappan encountered two men on the street and recalls the exchange between them: “Look at this slick guy right here…Boy, you got some shine. You’re dirty but you still look good. You got that dirty shine on you, son.”

And thus The Dirty Shine Band was born. Early in 2018 the band released its first EP with seven great blues tunes and it is well worth the $7 price tag on bandcamp.com. The listener will hear hints of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Stevie Ray Vaughn in the music, and the tracks are well written and professionally recorded. The band is working on another EP at this time to be released in 2019, so visit them on their Facebook page for updates and new shows on the calendar. The Dirty Shine band has a clean and polished feel to their music and the future’s so bright, they’ll have to wear shades.

Chris Spiewak is currently the bassist for Rock/Blues cover band VyntEdge

This article was first published in the Nov. 15-21, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.