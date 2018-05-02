Rock Review: Rockit Science

Relocating to Middletown, in the early ‘90s, Gallipani was asked to help organize a talent show at his daughter’s school. He enjoyed it so much that he considered bringing students together on a regular basis to rehearse and perform together, instead of the students just practicing alone at home. Grateful for his onstage success in the past, Gallipani decided it was time to “give back” and help mentor some of today’s youth, just as his mentor Fred Ferrara did for him so many years ago in Brooklyn.

He began his Rockit organization in 2004, and the school was invited to perform for The Performing Arts Academy at The Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank. Soon after, the Basie and Rockit Academy teamed up to offer the best in music education. Rockit Academy is for serious aspiring musicians and vocalists from ages 8 to 18, and an audition and interview is required to gain acceptance into the program. In addition to paid tuition, Gallipani is able to offer scholarships each year to a dozen deserving students. There are four classes, or rehearsal programs, each year culminating in a live performance at the Basie or at another prominent venue like Tim McLoone’s Supper Club in Asbury Park. The school generally educates 50 to 60 students each quarter and many spend a year or more to gain experience.