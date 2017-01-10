Rose, Dawn Marie, Age: 68, Red Bank

Dawn Marie Rose, 68, beloved mother and grandmother, of Red Bank, died on Wednesday, December 28 at Meridian Rehabilitation of Shrewsbury. She was born in Fort Monmouth, but raised in Sea Bright. She worked for 15 years with the Red Bank Board of Education, before retiring in 1998. She was a crossing guard for the Red Bank Police Department for several years; a member of the Sea Bright Fire Ladies Auxillary; and a member of the United Methodist Church of Sea Bright. She attended the Sea Bright public schools and Shore Regional High School.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mattew Rose; and her parents, Ronald E. Earley and Dorothea E. Earley. Surviving are her two sons, Timothy Rose of South Carolina and Michael Rose of Middletown; a daughter, Ginger Keegan of Red Bank; four sisters, Sheila Schwarz of Lexington, South Carolina, Rhonda Castello of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Christine Sanders of Eatontown; and a brother, Ronald E. Earley Jr. of Lexington, South Carolina. She had eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited for the Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital.