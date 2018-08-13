Route 35 Resurfacing Continues Into Fall

By Chris Rotolo |

MIDDLETOWN – A resurfacing project on Route 35 in Middletown will continue for several more weeks.

Motorists should expect lane and ramp closures on Lake Shore Drive and Green Oak Boulevard in Middletown, Cherry Tree Farm Road/CR 516 in Middletown and Matawan Creek in Keyport.

The road improvement project started Aug. 1. It will continue from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday for next few weeks. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) contractor Earle Asphalt, is scheduled to temporarily close shoulders (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and single lanes (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) for daytime concrete repair work along Route 35 in both directions.

The NJDOT said this project needed to be “expedited” because of poor conditions following a particularly harsh winter.

It is part of a $12.9 million maintenance resurfacing project, which also includes 4 miles of Route 37 in Toms River between Lake Shore Drive and Green Oak Boulevard.

Overnight milling and paving is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will run weekdays, require shoulder and/or lane closures and is expected to continue into the fall.

In addition to the milling and paving, Earle Asphalt will also reconstruct sections of sidewalk and curb and install imaging radar and loop detection systems to monitor vehicles passing through or arriving at certain points on Route 35.

The Route 37 portion of the project is expected to be complete this fall and the Route 35 portion is expected to be complete in the summer of 2019.

NJDOT asks that travelers be mindful of detour signs and messaging that will be used throughout the duration of the project.

The timeline of the work is subject to change due to inclement weather of other factors. Real-time travel information and updates are available at 511nj.org.

This article was first published in the August 9-16, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.