Sanders, Joan Mary, Age: 63, Rumson

Joan Mary Sanders, 63, died on Sunday, September 24 after a four-year battle with cancer. Joan was born in Syracuse, New York. She grew up in Rumson with her parents, Robert and Joan Sanders (deceased), and later lived in Ocean Grove until 2013. For the past four years she resided in Rumson and Woodbine and Ellicott City, Maryland.

Joan is survived by her five brothers and sisters, Mary Sanders Jones, Michael Joseph Sanders, Catherine Hibbert, Maura Sanders, and Robert J. Sanders III and his wife Joan Throckmorton Sanders; two brothers-in-law, David Jones and Daniel Hibbert; and six nieces and nephews, Colleen Hibbert- Kapler, Caitrin Jones Davis, Norah Jones, Mary Catherine Hibbert, Ryan Gossiaux and Maggie Gossiaux.

When she was young, Joan was a Riverteen Candy Striper at Riverview Hospital, Red Bank. She took nursing classes at Brookdale Community College.