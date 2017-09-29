Sanders, Joan Mary, Age: 63, Rumson
Joan Mary Sanders, 63, died on Sunday, September 24 after a four-year battle with cancer. Joan was born in Syracuse, New York. She grew up in Rumson with her parents, Robert and Joan Sanders (deceased), and later lived in Ocean Grove until 2013. For the past four years she resided in Rumson and Woodbine and Ellicott City, Maryland.
Joan is survived by her five brothers and sisters, Mary Sanders Jones, Michael Joseph Sanders, Catherine Hibbert, Maura Sanders, and Robert J. Sanders III and his wife Joan Throckmorton Sanders; two brothers-in-law, David Jones and Daniel Hibbert; and six nieces and nephews, Colleen Hibbert- Kapler, Caitrin Jones Davis, Norah Jones, Mary Catherine Hibbert, Ryan Gossiaux and Maggie Gossiaux.
When she was young, Joan was a Riverteen Candy Striper at Riverview Hospital, Red Bank. She took nursing classes at Brookdale Community College.
Everyone who knew Joan was inspired by her brave fight against a serious mental illness for over 38 years. She won that battle and amazingly kept intact her humor, wit, and empathy for others along the way.
Joan wrote poetry and painted, and enjoyed music, the outdoors and long walks. She was grateful for her many cousins and aunts and uncles. Her Catholic faith sustained her and in her later years she received Holy Communion every Tuesday.
Her passion was preparing for the holidays, last year winning first place for best Halloween costume. Christmas lists, Easter baskets and upcoming birthdays were “all good” to Joan. Her courageous life journey is a mystery in many ways, but now, all good, all good to Joan.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe