Sea Turtle Advocates Explain How to Help Turtles in Need

By Lily Marten |

An educational talk on how to pro- tect endangered sea turtles drew over 30 local residents to Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center on Thursday.

Brandi Biehl, the co-executive officer of the non-profit Sea Turtle Recovery (STR), led the talk hosted by the Monmouth County Park System’s Drop-In Series with emotion, enthusiasm, and a clear passion for her cause. A graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in marine science, Biehl has dedicated herself to protecting marine life, especially sea turtles.

The presentation wasn’t always light-hearted. Biehl had to share the heavy truth that countless sea turtles suffer because of human action, particularly water pollution. She shared the stories and conditions of sea turtles too far gone to save in rehabilitation.

“We can save a sea turtle, but if you’re putting it back into water with pollution did you really save it?” Biehl said.

Several people attended because they said they feel protective of the environment. “We love nature,” said Catherine Evans of Belmar, who attended with friends George and Rosemarie Unuch of Middletown. She said she felt inspired by the park system’s drop-in talks. “It makes you more aware of the wild nature right here on our doorstep.”

George Unuch said it was helpful to inform people about sea turtle protection. “In Sandy Hook there’s a warning sign to watch for crossing sea turtles,” he said. “A lot of people go to Sandy