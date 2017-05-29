Sea Turtle Advocates Explain How to Help Turtles in Need
By Lily Marten |
An educational talk on how to pro- tect endangered sea turtles drew over 30 local residents to Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center on Thursday.
Brandi Biehl, the co-executive officer of the non-profit Sea Turtle Recovery (STR), led the talk hosted by the Monmouth County Park System’s Drop-In Series with emotion, enthusiasm, and a clear passion for her cause. A graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in marine science, Biehl has dedicated herself to protecting marine life, especially sea turtles.
The presentation wasn’t always light-hearted. Biehl had to share the heavy truth that countless sea turtles suffer because of human action, particularly water pollution. She shared the stories and conditions of sea turtles too far gone to save in rehabilitation.
“We can save a sea turtle, but if you’re putting it back into water with pollution did you really save it?” Biehl said.
Several people attended because they said they feel protective of the environment. “We love nature,” said Catherine Evans of Belmar, who attended with friends George and Rosemarie Unuch of Middletown. She said she felt inspired by the park system’s drop-in talks. “It makes you more aware of the wild nature right here on our doorstep.”
George Unuch said it was helpful to inform people about sea turtle protection. “In Sandy Hook there’s a warning sign to watch for crossing sea turtles,” he said. “A lot of people go to Sandy
Hook and would not know what to do,” he said, referring to what people should do if they found them.
New Jersey’s climate is not hospitable to sea turtles. When found on our shores, it means the turtles are lost or injured and their location should be reported. Once these animals are rescued, they are taken to facilities like Sea Turtle Recovery which heal and prep the turtles for release into warmer water. The most common species in their care are the small and rare Kemp’s Ridleys and the more common Loggerhead sea turtles.
Due to the Northeast’s common issue of overcrowded marine life facilities, Biehl and fellow co-executive officer Bill Deerr requested a permit to create their own long-term care facility in New Jersey. Eventually, the group found refuge at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey in 2016. This location provided STR with a million-dollar facility that prioritizes rehabilitation for sick and injured sea turtles. STR now has access to veterinarians, volunteers, an ICU and 4 tanks to house their reptilian patients.
“They needed the conservation effort and we needed the housing, so it was a win-win,” Biehl said. The nonprofit organization covers all care and cost on their own for the sea turtles. They thrive off of the generosity of volunteers and donations.
The team encouraged residents to come out and visit STR’s facility at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, as well as follow its Facebook page, Sea Turtle Recovery. The group is preparing to host an upcoming event on World Sea Turtle Day on June 16. Tickets are $10 for the Dance Takeover at Sea Turtle Zoo, to be held 6-8 p.m. More information at SeaTurtleRecovery.org.
This article was first published in the May 18-25, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.
