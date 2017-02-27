Sebolt, Carolyn Sindlinger, Age: 83, Colts Neck

Carolyn Sindlinger Sebolt, 83, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Februar y 12. She was a lifelong resident of Colts Neck and the daughter of Frank and Helen Sindlinger of Colts Neck. Carolyn graduated Red Bank High School in 1950, where she was the first junior to be selected as head majorette (1949-1950).

She was a graduate of Rutgers, Douglas College, where she met and married Conrad George Sebolt.

Carolyn had an amazing and powerful soprano voice that could fill a room and was often a soloist in the Rutgers Choir. She was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, Cindy Sebolt Burnham of Red Bank and Richard Conrad Sebolt of Colts Neck.

Being brought up on a farm, Carolyn was an animal lover and taught her children to love all creatures great and small, except for spiders.

If not a book, Carolyn subscribed to several newspapers a day and looked forward to the expanded Sunday edition for the sudoku and crossword puzzles.

She was a kind and generous person who touched many hearts and donated to local and global charities.

She was an avid knitter, played in her monthly bridge and mahjong group and volunteered at the Conover Road School Library in Colts Neck for many years. She also had a love of travel that took her to Egypt, Africa, Antarctica and Europe.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy Burnham; and her granddaughters, Samantha and Emily Burnham, Kate Thomas McLaughlin and her husband Michael and her great-grandson Reed Cooper McLaughlin, Richard Sebolt and his wife Barbora and their daughter Sofia and grandsons Matthew Sebolt and Ryan Sebolt and his wife Lauren. She is also survived by her sister, Claire S. de Groot and her husband Ward of Arlington Virginia; a cousin, Deborah C. Kendrick of Southampton, New York; and a cousin, Linda M Levenson of Topsham, Maine.

A gathering of friends and family will be held in late March at the Holmdel Community United Church of Christ in Holmdel.