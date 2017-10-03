Shrewsbury River Dredging to Begin

By Jay Cook |

MONMOUTH BEACH – Boaters frequenting the Shrewsbury River will soon see noticeable relief in three state channels impacted by Super Storm Sandy.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced last week a three-month-long, $1.3 million dredging program for the larger of the Two River waterways to begin on Oct. 1. The initiative is part of the NJDOT’s State Channel Dredging Program, which aims to “restore safe navigation in all state channels in the Shrewsbury Basin,” officials from the transportation agency said.

Sizeable sand shoaling after Sandy has decreased channel depths in the river, causing nautical navigation issues.

The state will focus on three specific channels in the Shrewsbury: the Monmouth Beach Channel; the Rumson Country Club Y Channel; and the Oceanport Creek Channel. It is anticipated an estimated 17,500 cubic yards of sand will be removed from the river basin.