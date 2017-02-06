Shrewsbury ShopRite Gets Green Light

Once an easement is granted, the parking lots of Shrewsbury Plaza and ShopRite will be linked. The neighboring Brandywine assisted living community will be accessible via an emergency-only entrance.

After the zoning board passes a resolution at its March 1 meeting, there will be a 45-day appeal period before engineering work can begin. A final sign-off from Monmouth County is also required, as Shrewsbury Avenue is a county road.

Mayor Don Burden welcomed what he called “a real quality store” for residents in his 2.2 square-mile town and surrounding communities, and is looking for ward to its anticipated contribution to town coffers. “Those buildings were basically empty. This will bring total occupancy to the tax rolls,” he said. Its contribution to the tax base will not be known until the store is built and assessed, he said.