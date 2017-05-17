Sinopoli, Matthew Lawrence, Age: 24, Rumson

Matthew Lawrence Sinopoli, 24, of Rumson, passed away on Wednesday, May 3 after a valiant 14-month fight against a malignant brain tumor. Born on January 14, 1993, he attended Rumson schools and graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in 2011, where he was a co-captain of the baseball team.

He earned a bachelor of science in finance with honors from Wagner College in 2015, where he was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society, vice president of the Student Government Association and president of the Delta Nu Fraternity.

Matthew’s two passions in life were the sport of baseball and the practice of law. He signed a letter of intent in his junior year of high school to pitch Division I baseball at Wagner College.

He desired to have a career as an attorney and decided to focus on academics shortly after beginning classes at Wagner. Matthew was accepted to the Charles Widger School of Law at Villanova University where he planned to matriculate in the fall of 2017.

Matthew is survived by his loving parents, Anne and Walter Sinopoli; his sisters, Siena and Katherine and her husband Daniel and their son, Leo; his grandmother, Anne Chiappetta; his aunt, Kathleen Chiappetta; a cousin, Amelia; his Godmother, Mary Law and family; and Godfather, Anthony Forte and family.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Matthew’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.