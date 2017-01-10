Smith, Michael, Age: 72, Middletown

Michael worked for the Monmouth County Road Department. He honorably served his country in the US Army from 1962 to 1966. Michael was a member of the VFW Post 2179; American Legion of Union Beach; Knights of Columbus of Keyport; a lifetime member of Keyport fishing club; and a member and past president of the Jaycee’s of Jersey City.

He was an avid fisherman and considered his many friends and fishing buddies part of his extended family. His sense of humor and larger than life personality will be sorely missed.

Michael was predeceased by his grandson, Owen Francis Smith; and his brother, Paul Smith. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Carol; two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Sharon Smith and Sean and Elizabeth Smith; his grandchildren, Nora Eleanor and Aidan Patrick; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Vincent Barbalinardo; and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. John F. Pfleger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.pflegerfh.com. Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Valerie Fund at valeriefund.org. or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.